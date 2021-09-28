N. Korea fires 1 unidentified projectile

Baku, September 28, AZERTAC

North Korea fired one unidentified projectile into the East Sea on Tuesday, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said, just days after Pyongyang held out the prospect of an inter-Korean summit if the South drops "double standards," according to Yonhap news agency.

The projectile was fired from an inland area eastward at around 6:40 a.m., the JCS said, adding that the South Korean and the U.S. intelligence authorities are analyzing the launch for additional information.

It did not specify if the projectile is a ballistic missile.

"Our military is closely monitoring the related moves in coordination with the U.S. and maintaining a readiness posture in preparation for additional launches," the JCS said in a release.

The launch came three days after Kim Yo-jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, said that the North could declare a formal end to the Korean War as suggested by the South and even discuss the possibility of a summit on conditions that Seoul drops its double standards and hostile attitudes against it.

If the projectile is confirmed to be a ballistic missile, it would mark the third such launch so far this year, and the sixth known major weapons test if test-firings of cruise missiles are taken into account.