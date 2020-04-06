  • HOMEPAGE
    Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic reports 18 coronavirus cases

    06.04.2020 [12:36]

    Nakhchivan, April 6, AZERTAC

    18 cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) infection have been reported in Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic , with one of them recovered and been discharged from hospital, the health ministry of the Autonomous Republic said.

    “Moreover, treatment of other 17 infected is underway in the specialized hospitals. No complications are observed in patients,” the ministry added.

    There are currently 2896 people who are being kept under medical observation in Nakhchivan. Of them, 536 are the people from other regions of the country who visited the Autonomous Republic.

