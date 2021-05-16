  • HOMEPAGE
    Nakhchivan garrison troops start regular Command-Staff Exercises

    16.05.2021 [17:18]

    Baku, May 16, AZERTAC

    In accordance with the combat training plan for 2021, Command-Staff Exercises will be held on May 17 in the Nakhchivan Garrison with the involvement of formations and units of various types of troops, Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

    During the exercises, which will last until May 20, the formations and units involved in practical activities will be withdrawn to the areas of destination and fulfill combat-training tasks.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Nakhchivan garrison troops start regular Command-Staff Exercises
