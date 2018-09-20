Nakhchivan to host Europe Days

Nakhchivan, September 20, AZERTAC

The city of Nakhchivan will host Europe Days in its capacity of Azerbaijan`s Youth Capital from September 21-23.

The opening ceremony will bring together EU officials, ambassadors of European countries to Azerbaijan and other guests.

Several exhibitions, quizzes and shows for children will be held in Nakhchivangala History and Architecture Museum Complex on the opening day. The program of events includes tours of historical and cultural monuments of Nakhchivan, and meetings and conferences at local educational institutions.