    • / SPORTS

    SPORTS


    Naomi Osaka wins thrilling Australian Open final against Petra Kvitova

    26.01.2019 [21:11]

    Baku, January 26, AZERTAC

    Naomi Osaka claimed back-to-back Grand Slam titles as she added the Australian Open to her US Open crown with a dramatic three-set victory against Petra Kvitova, according to SkySports.

    The 21-year-old from Japan recovered from a dramatic second-set collapse to defeat Kvitova 7-6 (7-2) 5-7 6-4 victory on Rod Laver Arena to ascend to the throne as the new queen of tennis.

    Osaka win stopped the run of eight different consecutive Grand Slam title winners as the 21-year-old became the youngest woman since Caroline Wozniacki in 2010 to be ranked No 1 in the world.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Naomi Osaka wins thrilling Australian Open final against Petra Kvitova
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    26.01.2019 [20:12]
    Azerbaijani female judoka into final of Tel Aviv Grand Prix 2019
    26.01.2019 [18:32]
    FIDE announces new format of cooperation with World Chess
    26.01.2019 [18:11]
    Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers rank 2nd at Iranian tournament
    26.01.2019 [18:04]
    Azerbaijan`s Rafael Aghayev reaches final of Karate1-Premier League
    Naomi Osaka wins thrilling Australian Open final against Petra Kvitova Naomi Osaka wins thrilling Australian Open final against Petra Kvitova Naomi Osaka wins thrilling Australian Open final against Petra Kvitova Naomi Osaka wins thrilling Australian Open final against Petra Kvitova Naomi Osaka wins thrilling Australian Open final against Petra Kvitova