Nar responded to 100% of requests submitted to its Facebook page

Nar known for providing full range of customer services through social networks, continues to provide high-quality, operative and full customer service through social media. Thus, the mobile operator responds to absolutely all requests made through social networks. Over the first quarter of 2019, more than 25% of social network requests were answered within 1 minute, and up to 53% in 10 minutes. In general, the requests received in all the social network pages of Nar were answered within 8 minutes. “Socialbakers” international survey, which has taken into account the best quality customer service of the mobile operator, awarded the "Socially Devoted" certificate to the Nar’s Facebook page. Thus, according to the results of the monitoring conducted by this organization in the first quarter of 2019, Nar has responded to 100% of the requests submitted to its Facebook page.

Nar subscribers can address their questions via Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, as well as email and online chat and receive a response from the social media team of the mobile operator within a short time. By means of social networks the subscribers can get detailed information about balance, troubleshooting network/internet problems, changing tariff, internet package renewal, detailed information on incoming calls and messages, technical problems, discount campaigns, participation in competitions and events, etc. It should be noted that Nar is the first telecommunications company to provide full customer service through social networks.

More detailed information about the mobile operator’s customer services can be found at nar.az website.