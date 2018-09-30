    • / CULTURE

    CULTURE


    Nasimi Festival features “Bahariyya” music performance

    30.09.2018 [12:28]

    Baku, September 30, AZERTAC

    “Bahariyya” music performance has been held at the Stone Chronicle Museum as part of Nasimi Festival of Poetry, Arts and Spirituality.

    Vice-president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva and president of Baku Media Center Arzu Aliyeva attended the event.

    Folk singer Teyyub Aslanov took the stage accompanied by Aliaga Sadiyev (string instrument), Elnur Mikayilov (bowed string instrument), Shirzad Fataliyev (wind instrument), Kamran Karimov (drums).

    The event also featured performance by Farhad Farzaliyev (electronic music and sound design).

    Prior to “Bahariyya” music performance, the Stone Chronicle Museum hosted a video lecture titled “Emphatic civilization and shared economy” by world-famous US economist Jeremy Rifkin.

     

    AZERTAG.AZ :Nasimi Festival features “Bahariyya” music performance
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    29.09.2018 [22:09]
    Poetry majlis held as part of Nasimi Festival of Poetry, Arts and Spirituality 
    29.09.2018 [21:50]
    Magsud Ibrahimbayov Creative Center hosts premier of play ‘Immolatio’
    28.09.2018 [22:38]
    Heydar Aliyev Center hosts exhibitions as part of Nasimi Festival of Poetry, Arts and Spirituality
    28.09.2018 [11:58]
    Internationally renowned Azerbaijanis Alim Gasimov and Sami Yusuf join Nasimi Poetry Festival
    Nasimi Festival features “Bahariyya” music performance Nasimi Festival features “Bahariyya” music performance Nasimi Festival features “Bahariyya” music performance Nasimi Festival features “Bahariyya” music performance Nasimi Festival features “Bahariyya” music performance Nasimi Festival features “Bahariyya” music performance Nasimi Festival features “Bahariyya” music performance Nasimi Festival features “Bahariyya” music performance Nasimi Festival features “Bahariyya” music performance Nasimi Festival features “Bahariyya” music performance