    Nasimi Festival of Poetry, Arts and Spirituality wraps up in Baku

    01.10.2018 [13:21]

    Baku, October 1, AZERTAC

    A closing ceremony of the Nasimi Festival of Poetry, Arts and Spirituality has been held at Baku Media Center.

    Vice-president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva and president of Baku Media Center Arzu Aliyeva attended the event.

    The closing ceremony featured a literary and musical play “Mərhaba” (Hello).

    Following the performance, the event saw an award ceremony of the winners of a literary competition dedicated to Nasimi.

    Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva presented the awards to winners.

