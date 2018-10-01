Nasimi Festival of Poetry, Arts and Spirituality wraps up in Baku
AzerTAg.az
01.10.2018 [13:21]
Baku, October 1, AZERTAC
A closing ceremony of the Nasimi Festival of Poetry, Arts and Spirituality has been held at Baku Media Center.
Vice-president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva and president of Baku Media Center Arzu Aliyeva attended the event.
The closing ceremony featured a literary and musical play “Mərhaba” (Hello).
Following the performance, the event saw an award ceremony of the winners of a literary competition dedicated to Nasimi.
Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva presented the awards to winners.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
01.10.2018 [12:59]
30.09.2018 [12:28]
29.09.2018 [21:50]
MULTIMEDIA
28.09.2018 [13:12]
27.09.2018 [23:59]
01.10.2018 [17:01]
01.10.2018 [14:28]
01.10.2018 [15:54]
30.09.2018 [12:01]
28.09.2018 [19:27]
28.09.2018 [18:26]
01.10.2018 [12:17]
27.09.2018 [14:11]
25.09.2018 [18:05]
01.10.2018 [13:21]
01.10.2018 [12:59]
30.09.2018 [12:28]
26.09.2018 [15:07]
17.09.2018 [16:16]
03.09.2018 [20:49]
23.09.2018 [15:47]
11.09.2018 [11:21]
29.08.2018 [21:20]
14.08.2018 [21:00]
15.09.2018 [19:34]
14.08.2018 [17:40]
06.06.2018 [15:45]
05.06.2018 [19:33]
29.09.2018 [15:31]
27.09.2018 [10:24]
25.09.2018 [10:49]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note