Nate upgraded to Category 1 hurricane, takes aim at US Gulf Coast

Washington, October 7, AZERTAC

Nate has strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane, CNN reported.

The hurricane has sustained winds of 75 mph and is located 495 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River, in the southern Gulf of Mexico, the National Hurricane Center said late Friday night.

States from Louisiana to Florida were bracing Friday for Nate, forecast to pound the Gulf Coast this weekend.

A hurricane warning extends from New Orleans to Lake Pontchartrain and Grand Island, Louisiana, eastward to the Alabama-Florida border.

The storm is expected to make landfall by Sunday east of New Orleans, which was devastated 12 years ago by Hurricane Katrina. It would be the third hurricane, after Harvey and Irma, to hit the US mainland in six weeks.

A storm surge warning was put in place from Morgan City to the western part of the Florida Panhandle, as well as along the northern and western shores of Lake Pontchartrain.

"Residents in these areas should heed any evacuation instructions given by local officials," the hurricane center said.

Nate killed at least 24 people as it passed Thursday over Costa Rica, Nicaragua and Honduras, where it caused widespread flash flooding and mudslides, officials said.

The storm was forecast to gain strength as it moved across the Gulf of Mexico Friday night into Saturday and become a hurricane by the time it reaches the northern Gulf Coast, the hurricane center said.

Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency for all of Louisiana. The storm will "make landfall in the close vicinity of New Orleans," the proclamation noted, adding that six parishes have declared emergencies and others would do so soon.

Edwards authorized 1,300 National Guard troops to mobilize ahead of the storm, with some headed to New Orleans to help monitor the pumps, he said.