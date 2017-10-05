    • / POLITICS

    National holiday of the Republic of South Korea celebrated in Baku

    05.10.2017 [12:45]

    Baku, October 5, AZERTAC

    The Korean Embassy in Azerbaijan has organized an official reception on the occasion of the national holiday of this country - the day of the establishment of the state and 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and South Korea.

    Opening the event, Korean Ambassador Kim Chang-gyu highlighted the history of the Day of Republic and the development of his country`. Stressing the establishment of the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and the Republic of Korea, the ambassador emphasized close cooperation in many spheres of two countries over the past period.

    Kim Chang-gyu said that one of the important factors in political cooperation is the organization of mutual visits of senior officials, recalling the visit of Oqtay Asadov, Speaker of Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan to Seoul and the visit of the vice-president of National Assembly of the Republic of Korea Park Joo-sun to Baku.

    Addressing the event Ramin Guluzade, Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies congratulated the people of Korea on behalf of the Government of Azerbaijan. Expressing satisfaction with the establishment of high-level diplomatic relations between the two countries, the minister noted that first embassy of the Republic of Korea to the South Caucasus was opened in Azerbaijan. “Our countries closely cooperate with a number of international organizations, especially in the framework of the United Nations”, he said. Recalling that the national leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev highly appreciated the relations between two countries, Ramin Guluzade hailed that these relations are based on mutual beneficial partnership and friendship principles. Relations in the political, economic, humanitarian, cultural, and especially scientific and technical fields are developing rapidly. “Korean well-known companies invest in various large-scale projects in Azerbaijan,” the minister added.

    Ramin Guluzade also stressed that the Republic of Korea unequivocally supports Azerbaijan's justifiable position and territorial integrity on the Armenia-Azerbaijan, Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

    Officials, MPs, representatives of the diplomatic corps operating in Azerbaijan and the public figures attended the reception.

