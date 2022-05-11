National leader Heydar Aliyev commemorated in Budapest
Budapest, May 11, AZERTAC
Azerbaijani Embassy in Hungary has arranged a commemorative event to mark the 99th birthday anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev.
The participants first laid flowers at the bust of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev and observed a minute’s silence for him.
Ambassador Tahir Taghizadeh highlighted the invaluable services of the genius in the history of Azerbaijani statehood, his historical role in preserving Azerbaijan`s independence and strengthening its statehood.
“The far-sighted and purposeful policy pursued by the National Leader is being continued and developed today by President Ilham Aliyev and the liberation of Azerbaijani lands from the Armenian occupation is a vivid evidence of this,” the diplomat added.
Parvana Garayeva
Special Correspondent
