    National leader Heydar Aliyev commemorated in Budapest

    11.05.2022 [16:47]

    Budapest, May 11, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani Embassy in Hungary has arranged a commemorative event to mark the 99th birthday anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev.

    The participants first laid flowers at the bust of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev and observed a minute’s silence for him.

    Ambassador Tahir Taghizadeh highlighted the invaluable services of the genius in the history of Azerbaijani statehood, his historical role in preserving Azerbaijan`s independence and strengthening its statehood.

    “The far-sighted and purposeful policy pursued by the National Leader is being continued and developed today by President Ilham Aliyev and the liberation of Azerbaijani lands from the Armenian occupation is a vivid evidence of this,” the diplomat added.

    Parvana Garayeva

    Special Correspondent

