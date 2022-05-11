National leader Heydar Aliyev commemorated in Budapest

Budapest, May 11, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani Embassy in Hungary has arranged a commemorative event to mark the 99th birthday anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev.

The participants first laid flowers at the bust of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev and observed a minute’s silence for him.

Ambassador Tahir Taghizadeh highlighted the invaluable services of the genius in the history of Azerbaijani statehood, his historical role in preserving Azerbaijan`s independence and strengthening its statehood.

“The far-sighted and purposeful policy pursued by the National Leader is being continued and developed today by President Ilham Aliyev and the liberation of Azerbaijani lands from the Armenian occupation is a vivid evidence of this,” the diplomat added.

Parvana Garayeva

Special Correspondent