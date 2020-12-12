  • HOMEPAGE
    National leader Heydar Aliyev commemorated in Washington

    12.12.2020 [12:51]

    Baku, December 12, AZERTAC 

    Azerbaijan`s Embassy in Washington has hosted an event to commemorate the 17th anniversary of the death of national leader Heydar Aliyev.

    The event was attended by employees of the embassy and several members of the Azerbaijani diaspora in the US.

    Addressing the event, Azerbaijani Ambassador to the US Elin Suleymanov highlighted national leader Heydar Aliyev`s invaluable contributions to strengthening the independence and statehood of Azerbaijan, as well as improving the welfare of the Azerbaijani people.

    Noting that this year's commemoration event coincides with a remarkable period in the history of Azerbaijan, the ambassador also spoke about the glorious victory of the Azerbaijani Army achieved under the leadership of President, Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev.

