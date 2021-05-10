  • HOMEPAGE
    National leader Heydar Aliyev`s 98th anniversary marked at parliament

    10.05.2021 [12:33]

    Baku, May 10, AZERTAC

    A ceremony has been held at the Milli Majlis to mark the 98th anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev.

    Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova, first deputy chairman Ali Huseynli, deputy chairmen Adil Aliyev and Fazail Ibrahimli, heads of parliamentary committees, Chief of Staff Safa Mirzayev and other officials placed flowers at the statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in the foyer of the parliament.

