Natural wonder - Lombok and Gili islands

Baku, July 29, AZERTAC

Lombok is an island in West Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia. From the south it is surrounded by the Indian Ocean and from the north by the Bali Sea, which is part of the Pacific Ocean. It forms part of the chain of the Lesser Sunda islands, with the Lombok Strait separating it from Bali to the west and the Alas Strait between it and Sumbawa to the east. The provincial capital and the largest city of the island is Mataram. Lombok is surrounded by a group of small islands locally called Gili.

Gili islands

The Gili islands are composed of three small islands on the north-western shore of Bali`s neighbor, Lombok. The islands are very popular among divers. Each of the islands has diving centers, and the surrounding waters are famous for their rich tropical sea biodiversity. Together, these islands are often referred to as the Gilis and are technically part of the island of Lombok. They have also become popular among tourists to Bali due to their convenient and uninterrupted transport services.

There are beautiful and quiet beaches in the north and west of Gili Trawangan island and restaurants and clubs offering delicious food and entertainment in the south. The island of Gili Meno is considered to be the ideal place for tourists seeking tranquility and peace.

Gili Trawangan is considered to be the most famous and largest among the islands thanks to its sophisticated infrastructure. Boasting of the best leisure centers of the three islands, it has great hotels, clubs and restaurants offering different national cuisines. Whereas in the vicinity of the port tourists can enjoy entertainment in the style of night clubs, the west coast of the island with its quiet beaches is ideal for couples on a honeymoon.

Gili Meno is noted for having the quietest beaches of all the Gili islands. Gili Meno differs from other two islands by some specific features. This island has some untouched natural landscapes. Unlike the island of Gili Trawangan with its state-of-the-art infrastructure and its "twin brother" Gili Air, the island of Gili Meno is a great place for those seeking a quiet rest and recreation.

Gili Air is a great place for tourists who are fond of luxury and advanced leisure facilities. It is also just as popular as Gili Trawangan island for spending a holiday. Gili Air has a great combination of white sand and crystal clear waters that are favorited by divers and snorkelers. It is also famous for a multitude of shops, luxury beach clubs and small seaside cafes. In other words, it is a beautiful island of relaxation.

Sasak Sade Village

The peculiar architecture of the Sasak Sade Village located on Lombok Island attracts tourists like a magnet. The village has managed to preserve its ancient past and traditions for millennia. The roofs of the houses, called Bale Tani, are made of dry sedge grass, fences are made of bamboo weave and the floors of soil. When building these houses, local residents don’t use nails, but a bamboo thread called "tali ijuk". This unique feature of traditional houses attracts a great deal of tourists.

While tourists make short-term excursions to these traditional houses in the Sasak Sade Village, locals entertain them with spectacular performances featuring their ancient music, arts and types of fighting.

A trip to Lombok and Gili islands is sure to leave unforgettable moments with every tourist. Every moment you spend on these islands will leave indelible imprints on your memory. Everyone who wants to spend a different type of holiday should definitely visit these natural wonder islands at least once in their lifetime.