    Naval Forces conduct preparatory training at Diver Training Facility

    13.04.2020 [12:38]

    Baku, April 13, AZERTAC

    According to the training plan approved by the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, preparatory training for divers is carried out at the Diver Training Facility of Naval Forces, press service of the Defense Ministry told AZERTAC.

    The trainings conducted to achieve combat coordination, feature various specific exercises under the diving training program. The servicemen pass diving training standards and improve their underwater combat skills. They also improve their combat, physical and professional training in the obstacle course for various purposes, the ministry said.

