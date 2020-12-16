Nearly 424 million tons of Azerbaijani oil transported via BTC so far

Baku, December 16, AZERTAC About 424 million tons of Azerbaijani oil have been transported to Turkey and world markets via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline so far, said Azerbaijan`s Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov. BTC Co. shareholders are: BP 30.1 percent, AzBTC 25 percent, MOL 8.9 percent (replacing Chevron since April 16 this year), Equinor 8.71 percent, TPAO 6.53 percent, Eni 5 percent, Total 5 percent, Itochu 3.4 percent, Inpex 2.5 percent, ExxonMobil 2.5 percent and ONGC (BTC) Limited. 2.36 percent.

