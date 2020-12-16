  • HOMEPAGE
    • / ECONOMY

    ECONOMY


    Nearly 424 million tons of Azerbaijani oil transported via BTC so far

    16.12.2020 [16:42]

    Baku, December 16, AZERTAC

    About 424 million tons of Azerbaijani oil have been transported to Turkey and world markets via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline so far, said Azerbaijan`s Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov.

    BTC Co. shareholders are: BP 30.1 percent, AzBTC 25 percent, MOL 8.9 percent (replacing Chevron since April 16 this year), Equinor 8.71 percent, TPAO 6.53 percent, Eni 5 percent, Total 5 percent, Itochu 3.4 percent, Inpex 2.5 percent, ExxonMobil 2.5 percent and ONGC (BTC) Limited. 2.36 percent.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Nearly 424 million tons of Azerbaijani oil transported via BTC so far
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    16.12.2020 [17:28]
    Azerbaijan, Turkey sign MoU to supply natural gas to Nakhchivan
    16.12.2020 [13:57]
    Azerbaijan transported more than 8 billion cubic meters of gas to Turkey through TANAP
    16.12.2020 [11:48]
    Azerbaijani oil price exceeds $51
    16.12.2020 [11:17]
    Oil prices drop on world markets
    Nearly 424 million tons of Azerbaijani oil transported via BTC so far