Neftchi Baku reach UEFA Europa League 3rd qualifying round
AzerTAg.az
02.08.2019 [09:25]
Baku, August 2, AZERTAC
Azerbaijan`s Neftchi Baku have advanced to the third qualifying round of the UEFA Europa League after beating Russian Arsenal Tula 4-0 on aggregate.
Neftchi Baku handed the Russian club a 3-0 defeat in the second leg of the 2nd qualifying round at the Bakcell Arena stadium, after winning the first leg 1-0 in Russia last week.
Neftchi Baku`s goals came from Rauf Aliyev, Dario Frederico and Mamadu Mboj.
The Azerbaijani club will face Israel`s Bnei Yehuda Tel-Aviv in the third qualifying round.
