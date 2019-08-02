Neftchi Baku reach UEFA Europa League 3rd qualifying round

Baku, August 2, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan`s Neftchi Baku have advanced to the third qualifying round of the UEFA Europa League after beating Russian Arsenal Tula 4-0 on aggregate.

Neftchi Baku handed the Russian club a 3-0 defeat in the second leg of the 2nd qualifying round at the Bakcell Arena stadium, after winning the first leg 1-0 in Russia last week.

Neftchi Baku`s goals came from Rauf Aliyev, Dario Frederico and Mamadu Mboj.

The Azerbaijani club will face Israel`s Bnei Yehuda Tel-Aviv in the third qualifying round.