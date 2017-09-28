Netherlands smash Italy to secure semi-final spot at women’s EuroVolley

Baku, September 28, AZERTAC

The Netherlands routed Italy 3-0 (25-17, 25-20, 25-13) to open the programme of the 2017 women’s EuroVolley quarterfinals at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku – and qualify for their second straight European Championship semi-final where they will play the winners of the matchup featuring hosts Azerbaijan and Germany.

As for Italy, their below-par performance means that the country’s medal drought at the European Championship continues – their last podium finish to date being the gold medal they won in 2009. The result of today’s match reflects what the Netherlands did last year in the pool stage of the Rio 2016 Olympics – before they finished that tournament in fourth place.