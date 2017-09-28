    • / SPORTS

    SPORTS


    Netherlands smash Italy to secure semi-final spot at women’s EuroVolley

    28.09.2017 [20:36]

    Baku, September 28, AZERTAC

    The Netherlands routed Italy 3-0 (25-17, 25-20, 25-13) to open the programme of the 2017 women’s EuroVolley quarterfinals at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku – and qualify for their second straight European Championship semi-final where they will play the winners of the matchup featuring hosts Azerbaijan and Germany.

    As for Italy, their below-par performance means that the country’s medal drought at the European Championship continues – their last podium finish to date being the gold medal they won in 2009. The result of today’s match reflects what the Netherlands did last year in the pool stage of the Rio 2016 Olympics – before they finished that tournament in fourth place.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Netherlands smash Italy to secure semi-final spot at women’s EuroVolley
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    30.09.2017 [19:46]
    ‘Azerbaijan`s National Olympic Committee made significant contribution to development of international Olympic movement’
    30.09.2017 [16:19]
    Turkey deliver spectacular performance to dethrone Russia
    29.09.2017 [20:06]
    Home party continues as Azerbaijan are through to EuroVolley semis
    29.09.2017 [17:06]
    Azerbaijani gymnasts grab two golds in Russia
    Netherlands smash Italy to secure semi-final spot at women’s EuroVolley Netherlands smash Italy to secure semi-final spot at women’s EuroVolley Netherlands smash Italy to secure semi-final spot at women’s EuroVolley Netherlands smash Italy to secure semi-final spot at women’s EuroVolley Netherlands smash Italy to secure semi-final spot at women’s EuroVolley Netherlands smash Italy to secure semi-final spot at women’s EuroVolley Netherlands smash Italy to secure semi-final spot at women’s EuroVolley Netherlands smash Italy to secure semi-final spot at women’s EuroVolley Netherlands smash Italy to secure semi-final spot at women’s EuroVolley Netherlands smash Italy to secure semi-final spot at women’s EuroVolley Netherlands smash Italy to secure semi-final spot at women’s EuroVolley Netherlands smash Italy to secure semi-final spot at women’s EuroVolley