  • HOMEPAGE
    • / WORLD

    WORLD


    Netherlands to move embassy in Ukraine over security concerns

    21.02.2022 [10:34]

    Baku, February 21, AZERTAC

    The Netherlands on Sunday announced that it would temporarily relocate its embassy in the Ukrainian capital to another city for security reasons, according to Anadolu Agency.

    The embassy in Kyiv will continue its operations from the western city of Lviv for the time being, the Dutch Foreign Ministry said on Twitter.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Netherlands to move embassy in Ukraine over security concerns
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    21.02.2022 [14:00]
    Fighter crashes in northwest Iran, three killed
    21.02.2022 [13:03]
    Ethiopia starts electricity production at Blue Nile mega-dam
    21.02.2022 [12:28]
    COVID-19 kills 242 more Iranians over past 24 hours
    21.02.2022 [11:34]
    Queen Elizabeth II tests positive for COVID-19
    Netherlands to move embassy in Ukraine over security concerns