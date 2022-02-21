Netherlands to move embassy in Ukraine over security concerns

Baku, February 21, AZERTAC The Netherlands on Sunday announced that it would temporarily relocate its embassy in the Ukrainian capital to another city for security reasons, according to Anadolu Agency. The embassy in Kyiv will continue its operations from the western city of Lviv for the time being, the Dutch Foreign Ministry said on Twitter.

