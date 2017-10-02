New Greek ambassador presents copy of credentials to FM Mammadyarov

Baku, October 2, AZERTAC Newly appointed Greek ambassador to Baku Nicolaos Kanellos has presented a copy of his credentials to Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov. Kanellos vowed to do his utmost to develop bilateral relations during his diplomatic service in Azerbaijan. The two exchanged views on the development of Azerbaijan-Greece relations in the fields of energy, transport, tourism and culture.

