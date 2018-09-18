    • / ECONOMY

    New York to host U.S.-Caspian Business Forum

    18.09.2018 [10:17]

    Washington, September 18, AZERTAC

    On September 25, policy and business leaders from the United States and the Trans-Caspian corridor countries will convene at the Harvard Club of New York City to discuss the economic and political outlook of the Caspian region and review project financing, banking, and regulatory frameworks.

    Building on the strategic partnerships forged between the U.S. and Caspian basin countries, the Caspian Business Forum New York presents a leading platform to unfold the opportunities that can benefit business communities of the U.S and Caspian region countries.

    The Caspian Policy Center has invited high-ranking private and public sector executives and ministerial level representatives from Caspian countries to highlight business, investment, financing opportunities and challenges. Senior representatives of the Department of State, the Department of Commerce, and OPIC will be delivering speeches.

    The Caspian Policy Center and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce are the co-organizers of the forum along with the embassies of Caspian countries.

    Yusif Babanlı

    Special Correspondent

