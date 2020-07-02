  • HOMEPAGE
    New Zealand's health minister resigns after coronavirus criticism

    02.07.2020 [10:25]

    Baku, July 2, AZERTAC

    New Zealand’s embattled Health Minister resigned on Thursday after security slip-ups at quarantine facilities where the coronavirus was detected just days after officials declared it had been eliminated from the country, according to Reuters.

    David Clark was also under fire for personally breaching strict lockdown rules twice earlier in the year, by taking his family on a beach trip and driving to a mountain biking track.

    “It has become increasingly clear to me that my continuation in the role is distracting from the government’s overall response to COVID-19 and the global pandemic,” Clark said at a news conference in Wellington.

    Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who had earlier refused calls to sack Clark, citing his critical role in the country’s response to the pandemic, said she agreed with his decision.

    AZERTAG.AZ :New Zealand's health minister resigns after coronavirus criticism
