New Zealand struck by 5.6 magnitude earthquake - the biggest to hit this year
AzerTAg.az
27.04.2020 [16:48]
Baku, April 27, AZERTAC
New Zealand has recorded its most powerful earthquake of 2020 in a remote corner of the South Island, according to Dailymail.
Dunedin, Queenstown and Invercargill residents were among thousands of Kiwis to report rattling from a 5.6 magnitude earthquake in Southland at 10:52am on Monday.
The epicentre was about 40km north of Te Anau and the same distance southwest of Milford Sound.
Monitoring agency GNS Science charted a similar earthquake in the same place nine days ago, but said that wasn't significant.
'It's just another earthquake on just another day in New Zealand,' a spokeswoman said.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
27.04.2020 [19:00]
27.04.2020 [18:30]
27.04.2020 [13:08]
26.04.2020 [16:54]
MULTIMEDIA
27.04.2020 [17:02]
27.04.2020 [16:28]
27.04.2020 [14:04]
27.04.2020 [13:26]
27.04.2020 [19:33]
27.04.2020 [17:05]
27.04.2020 [14:40]
27.04.2020 [13:39]
27.04.2020 [17:55]
27.04.2020 [16:43]
27.04.2020 [14:23]
27.04.2020 [12:47]
23.04.2020 [14:59]
23.04.2020 [13:09]
22.04.2020 [13:00]
21.04.2020 [14:42]
06.04.2020 [17:29]
25.02.2020 [11:12]
20.02.2020 [16:47]
20.02.2020 [08:47]
18.01.2020 [09:42]
27.04.2020 [18:21]
27.04.2020 [18:18]
26.04.2020 [16:46]
25.04.2020 [16:41]
14.03.2020 [15:16]
26.02.2020 [16:32]
14.02.2020 [14:22]
07.02.2020 [14:26]
25.04.2020 [16:13]
24.04.2020 [12:00]
22.04.2020 [20:19]
20.04.2020 [15:20]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note