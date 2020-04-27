  • HOMEPAGE
    • / WORLD

    WORLD


    New Zealand struck by 5.6 magnitude earthquake - the biggest to hit this year

    27.04.2020 [16:48]

    Baku, April 27, AZERTAC

    New Zealand has recorded its most powerful earthquake of 2020 in a remote corner of the South Island, according to Dailymail.

    Dunedin, Queenstown and Invercargill residents were among thousands of Kiwis to report rattling from a 5.6 magnitude earthquake in Southland at 10:52am on Monday.

    The epicentre was about 40km north of Te Anau and the same distance southwest of Milford Sound.

    Monitoring agency GNS Science charted a similar earthquake in the same place nine days ago, but said that wasn't significant.

    'It's just another earthquake on just another day in New Zealand,' a spokeswoman said.

    AZERTAG.AZ :New Zealand struck by 5.6 magnitude earthquake - the biggest to hit this year
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    27.04.2020 [19:00]
    Boris Johnson warns against relaxing UK lockdown as he returns to work after battle with coronavirus
    27.04.2020 [18:30]
    UK doctors on alert over 'virus-related syndrome' in children
    27.04.2020 [13:08]
    Coronavirus: Saudi signs $265 million China deal to expand Kingdom’s testing capacity
    26.04.2020 [16:54]
    Wuhan hospitals clear all COVID-19 cases
    New Zealand struck by 5.6 magnitude earthquake - the biggest to hit this year