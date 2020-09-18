  • HOMEPAGE
    New building of Nakhtel LLC opens in Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic

    18.09.2020 [18:04]

    Nakhchivan, September 18, AZERTAC

    A new building of Nakhtel Limited Liability Company has been inaugurated in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

    Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov attended the opening ceremony.

    Nakhtel Limited Liability Company is provided with modern and high-quality equipment. The manufacturer of the equipment is Chinese Huawei company, which has brought innovations to the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

    Chairman of Supreme Assembly of Vasif Talibov thanked China’s Huawei company for the fruitful cooperation. He wished the staff of the company success in their work and familiarized himself with the conditions created in the building.

    AZERTAG.AZ :New building of Nakhtel LLC opens in Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic
