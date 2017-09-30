    • / POLITICS

    New building of Pensioners' Club No 2 inaugurated in Nakhichivan

    30.09.2017 [19:40]

    Nakhchivan, September 30, AZERTAC

    A new building of the Pensioners' Club No 2 has been commissioned in Nakhchivan on the eve of the International Day of Older Persons.

    Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov attended the opening ceremony.

    Vasif Talibov congratulated the pensioners on the opening of the new building.

    The chairman of the Supreme Assembly then cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the building.

    Multi-apartment residential buildings are being renovated in Nakhchivan

    Residential building No 79 in Istiglal Street in the city of Nakhchivan has been inaugurated after renovation. 

    Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov inspected the works done in the building and met with its residents. Vasif Talibov congratulated them on the renovation of the residential building.

    The five-storey building features 45 apartments. The landscaping work was done in the yard of the building, and green areas were created here.

