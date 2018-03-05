    • / OFFICIAL NEWS

    OFFICIAL NEWS


    New building of Shaghan Culture Center inaugurated
     First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva attended the opening ceremony

    05.03.2018 [14:22]

    Baku, March 5, AZERTAC

    A newly-built Culture Center has been inaugurated in Shaghan, Khazar district.

    First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva attended the opening ceremony.

    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva cut the ribbon symbolizing the official inauguration of the Culture Center.

    Minister of Culture and Tourism Abulfas Garayev informed First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva that the construction of the two-storey Culture Center started in 2014. The center features a 200-seat auditorium, cinema theatre, make-up room, drawing workshop, musical, applied, arts, literature, dancing clubs, reading hall, library, 41-seat amphitheatre. Green areas were created around the center.

    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva viewed the center, and wished its staff success.

    AZERTAG.AZ :New building of Shaghan Culture Center inaugurated
     First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva attended the opening ceremony
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
    Other news in this section
    05.03.2018 [15:18]
    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva attended opening of new education block of Special School of State Border Service
    05.03.2018 [15:12]
    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva attended opening of “Inci” orphanage-kindergarten in Mardakan
    05.03.2018 [12:32]
    Chairman of Central Election Commission Mazahir Panahov presented presidential candidate certificate to Ilham Aliyev VIDEO
    05.03.2018 [11:29]
    President Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by Moroccan minister of foreign affairs and international cooperation VIDEO
    New building of Shaghan Culture Center inaugurated  First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva attended the opening ceremony New building of Shaghan Culture Center inaugurated  First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva attended the opening ceremony New building of Shaghan Culture Center inaugurated  First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva attended the opening ceremony New building of Shaghan Culture Center inaugurated  First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva attended the opening ceremony New building of Shaghan Culture Center inaugurated  First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva attended the opening ceremony New building of Shaghan Culture Center inaugurated  First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva attended the opening ceremony