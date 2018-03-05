Baku, March 5, AZERTAC

A newly-built Culture Center has been inaugurated in Shaghan, Khazar district.

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva attended the opening ceremony.

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva cut the ribbon symbolizing the official inauguration of the Culture Center.

Minister of Culture and Tourism Abulfas Garayev informed First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva that the construction of the two-storey Culture Center started in 2014. The center features a 200-seat auditorium, cinema theatre, make-up room, drawing workshop, musical, applied, arts, literature, dancing clubs, reading hall, library, 41-seat amphitheatre. Green areas were created around the center.

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva viewed the center, and wished its staff success.