New declaration signed by presidents of Azerbaijan and Russia in Japanese media spotlight

Tokyo, February 23, AZERTAC

The Declaration on “Allied Interaction between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation, signed in Moscow on February 22, is in the focus of the Japanese media. The declaration was signed by Presidents Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan and Vladimir Putin of Russia.

The influential Japanese JIJI PRESS agency, Sankei newspaper, kobe-np.co.jp, ajmedia.jp, msn.com/ja-jp and minpo.jp websites highlighted the new declaration signed by the leaders of Azerbaijan and Russia and press statements they made following the ceremony of signing the document.

Citing the Russia`s Interfax and Azerbaijan`s AZERTAC news agencies, the Japanese media mentioned that the new document would give impetus to new cooperation between the parties in many areas, including the military-political one. “Support will be provided for the continuation of discussions on the settlement of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Azerbaijan is not a member of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, but closely cooperates with Russia in the political and economic spheres. The new document opens up new opportunities for security cooperation in the post-Soviet space”, the media outlets noted.

Vugar Aghayev

Special Correspondent