    New infrastructure created in Gazanchi village, Julfa

    01.12.2018 [12:45]

    Julfa, December 1, AZERTAC

    New infrastructure has been created in Gazanchi village, Julfa district, Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

    New building of Gazanchi village secondary school inaugurated

    A new building of the Gazanchi village secondary school was inaugurated on November 30.

    Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the building. Vasif Talibov congratulated the school staff on this occasion.

    The chairman of the Supreme Assembly then met with the school’s teaching staff.

    Gazanchi village center commissioned

    On November 30, a village center opened in Gazanchi.

    Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the center.

    Landscaping work was carried out, green areas were created, state-of-the-art irrigation and lighting systems were installed in the yard of the center.

    State-of-the-art medical ambulatory launched in the village

    A medical ambulatory was launched in the village.

    Chairman of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the facility.

    A service center commissioned in Gazanchi village

    Chairman of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov also inaugurated the service center in Gazanchi village.

    The chairman of the Supreme Assembly congratulated the village residents on this occasion.

    A ceremony house was built in Gazanchi village

    A ceremony house was also commissioned in Gazanchi village on November 30.

    Chairman of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov viewed the conditions created in the building.

    X X X

    Gazanchi bridge historical architectural monument restored

    The Gazanchi bridge historical architectural monument was launched after renovation.

    Chairman of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov familiarized himself with the work done here after restoration.

    AZERTAG.AZ :New infrastructure created in Gazanchi village, Julfa
