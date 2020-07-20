  • HOMEPAGE
    New major on second specialty group launched at UNEC

    20.07.2020 [14:55]

    Baku, July 20, AZERTAC

    The major of "International Trade and Logistics" on the second specialty group has opened at Azerbaijan State University of Economics (UNEC) since 2020/2021 academic year.

    In the future, bachelors majoring in “International Trade and Logistics” will gain theoretical and practical knowledge in their fields of economics, accounting, international trade, logistics and other important areas.

    The major will be taught in 4 languages (Azerbaijani, Turkish, English and Russian) at the relevant faculties.

    At UNEC, admission is held to the majors of "Finance", "Accounting", "Economics", "Business Administration", "Statistics", "International Trade and Logistics", "Marketing", "Management" and "Government and municipal management” of the second specialty group of the bachelors.

