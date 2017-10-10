    • / ECONOMY

    New well put into operation at 'Oil Rocks' field

    10.10.2017 [13:02]

    Baku, October 10, AZERTAC

    Well No. 2624 in fixed offshore platform No. 620A in the "Oil Rocks" field was commissioned after drilling.

    Report informs referring to SOCAR, the well drilled to the Girmaki Alti Lay Destesi by the Complex Drilling Works Trust, oil produced by gas-lift method, received to the exploitation fund with oil production of daily 11 tons from 1840-1836 meters interval.

    Notably, the well was drilled by the order of the "Oil Rocks" Oil and Gas Extraction Office of the "Azneft" Production Union.

