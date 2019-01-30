    • / SPORTS

    Newcastle 2-1 Manchester City: Matt Ritchie scores winner from penalty spot

    30.01.2019 [17:36]

    Baku, January 30, AZERTAC

    Newcastle came from behind to beat a lacklustre Manchester City 2-1 at St James' Park and hand Liverpool further initiative in the Premier League title race, according to Sky Sports.

    City looked on course to close the gap to leaders Liverpool to one point after Sergio Aguero scored just 24 seconds into the match.

    However, a slack display from the champions was punished as Salomon Rondon equalized in the 66th minute and then Matt Ritchie converted a penalty with 10 minutes remaining.

    City hardly threatened a response and Liverpool could now move seven points clear if they beat Leicester on Wednesday.

    Newcastle, meanwhile, are five points clear of the relegation zone and could soon be boosted further by the signing of Miguel Almiron for a club-record fee.

