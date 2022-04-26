Newly appointed Egyptian ambassador to Azerbaijan visits national leader`s grave

Baku, April 26, AZERTAC

The newly appointed Egyptian ambassador to Azerbaijan Hisham Mohamed Nagy Abdel Hamid has visited the Alley of Honors to pay tribute to national leader Heydar Aliyev, the architect and founder of the modern, independent state of Azerbaijan and laid flowers at his tomb.

The ambassador also laid flowers at the grave of the prominent scientist- ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva.