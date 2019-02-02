Newly published narrative highlights siege of villagers in mountain caves in 1993

Baku, February 2, AZERTAC

There are certain events in the history of the Karabakh war, which were either sparsely covered or not covered at all. The events, which took place in the largest and remotest village named Bashlibel in Kalbajar district which was occupied by Armenian military units in 1993, are one of them. A documentary and publicist narrative by Elkhan Salakhov entitled “The Bloody Cave” tells the story of 62 helpless villagers, the life of whom was full of deprivation for about four months, during Armenian occupation of Kalbajar district.

The book highlights the hard and unbearable siege days of peaceful civilians who were forced to move to the mountains, looking for refuge in mountain caves and had to often change their position, and based on the reminiscences of witnesses who suffered terrible massacres, vandalism and tortures committed by Armenian bandits.

Among those under the siege were 8 children, 24 women and 15 elderly.

Their story, which lasted 113 days and their life full of danger to face the armed Armenian bandits at any moment, as well as their fight against cold and hunger, are one of the most awful scenes of the Karabakh war. Aimed at a broad audience, the narrative, also provides information about the fights for the liberation of the Kalbajar district from occupation in January-February 1994, a famous “Murovdag operation” and its consequences.