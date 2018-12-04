News agencies’ role in combating fake news discussed at conference in Tirana

Tirana, December 4, AZERTAC

Organized by Albanian Telegraphic Agency (ATA) a conference under the motto “News agencies vs fake news” has been held in Tirana, Albania.

The conference brought together heads and representatives of leading news agencies from a number of countries, international and regional media organizations, researchers, and well-known experts.

In her opening remarks, Director General of the Albanian Telegraphic Agency Armela Krasniqi described fake news as a serious threat to states and societies.

Head of Poland’s PAP news agency Wojciech Surmacz noted that disinformation policy has become a global problem.

Secretary General of European Alliance of News Agencies (EANA), former Director General of Romanian AGERPRES agency Alexandru Giboi noted that fake news poses a threat to human life and even activities of states.

Addressing the event, AZERTAC’s editor-in-chief Javid Badalov highlighted the dangers of disinformation policy. He said fake news confront nations, countries, and religions, incite conflicts, and sow confusion, panic, and hatred. The editor-in-chief drew the audience’s attention to the breakout session “Disinformation Policy – a Threat to Stability in the Modern World” organized by AZERTAC as part of the 6th Baku International Humanitarian Forum this October. He underlined that the session featured fruitful discussions, and put forward important proposals in the fight against fake news.

Other speakers at the conference also pointed out the important tasks facing news agencies in combating fake news.