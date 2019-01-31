Next international success of UNEC

Baku, January 31, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan State University of Economics (UNEC) has become the leader among Azerbaijani universities according to the “Transparent Ranking: Top Universities by Google Scholar Citations” published by the International Rating Agency “Webometrics” in January of current year. According to the rating, 3893 references were made to the scientific articles of the UNEC scientists that had been published in the “Google Scholar” platform.

In the ranking, UNEC kept ahead of a number of American (Northwest Missouri State University”, “West Virginia State University”, “University of South Carolina Aiken”, “Western State Colorado University” and etc.) and European (Turku University of Applied Sciences”, “Universidad Europea del Atlántico”, “Institut National Universitaire Jean François Champollion”, “Università San Raffaele” and etc.) universities.

UNEC was leader among the Azerbaijani universities in this ranking in 2018 too.