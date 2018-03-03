    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Next tactical UAV belonging to Armenia neutralized

    03.03.2018 [18:46]

    Baku, March 3, AZERTAC

    “On March 3 in the afternoon, the Azerbaijan’s Air Force air defense units neutralized the tactical unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) "X-55" of the Armenian armed forces, attempting to carry out the flights over the positions of our troops in the Aghdam direction of the front,” Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry said.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Next tactical UAV belonging to Armenia neutralized
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    05.03.2018 [10:46]
    Armenia continues violating ceasefire with Azerbaijan
    04.03.2018 [12:13]
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 98 times
    03.03.2018 [11:08]
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 110 times
    02.03.2018 [15:45]
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 126 times
    Next tactical UAV belonging to Armenia neutralized Next tactical UAV belonging to Armenia neutralized Next tactical UAV belonging to Armenia neutralized