Next tactical UAV belonging to Armenia neutralized

Baku, March 3, AZERTAC “On March 3 in the afternoon, the Azerbaijan’s Air Force air defense units neutralized the tactical unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) "X-55" of the Armenian armed forces, attempting to carry out the flights over the positions of our troops in the Aghdam direction of the front,” Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry said.

