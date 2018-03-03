Next tactical UAV belonging to Armenia neutralized
AzerTAg.az
03.03.2018 [18:46]
Baku, March 3, AZERTAC
“On March 3 in the afternoon, the Azerbaijan’s Air Force air defense units neutralized the tactical unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) "X-55" of the Armenian armed forces, attempting to carry out the flights over the positions of our troops in the Aghdam direction of the front,” Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry said.
