Next volume of ADA University`s Baku Dialogues journal published

Baku, December 15, AZERTAC

ADA University has announced the publication of the next volume of Baku Dialogues – Policy Perspectives on the Silk Road Region, the flagship English-language quarterly policy journal. This volume serves as an important platform for rigorous articles authored by well-known experts, analysts, and thought leaders representing various continents.

The current issue collects 14 original essays featuring the detailed discussion of topical issues ranging from geopolitics, regional security, and economic development.

More specifically, the volume begins with 7 essays that embody thoughts and reflections drawn from diverse perspectives concentrated on the Second Karabakh War. In this section, readers will read the articles written by Matthew Bryza, a former U.S. ambassador to Azerbaijan and Robert F. Cekuta, a member of the Advisory Board of the Washington, DC-based Caspian Policy Center and a former U.S. Ambassador to Azerbaijan.

The curious readers will find a combination of multiple essays categorized under the headings "Appraising the Present, Forecasting the Future".

This section brings together articles authored by S. Enders Wimbush, a Distinguished Senior fellow at the Jamestown Foundation. Farid Shafiyev, a Chairman of the Center of Analysis of International Relations and Andrey Bystritskiy, a Chairman of the Board of the Foundation for Development and Support of the Valdai Discussion Club respectively examine the economic recovery in the light of public health concerns and the need to regulate modern communications.

The third "Between Russia & China: Perspectives on the Silk Road Region" section of the volume presents two pairs of articles written by an analyst from the U.S., Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and China.

The thematic section "Profile in Leadership" covers the Vice-chairman for International Relations of the Ankalia Development Consortium, Tedo Japaridze's memories about Eduard Shevardnadze, a former Georgia's President. This volume's interview has been conducted with Abdulaziz Kamilov, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan.

This volume will be an essential reading source on the Silk Road Region. The latest volume is available here: https://bakudialogues.ada.edu.az