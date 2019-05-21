Niki Lauda, three-time F1 world champion, dies at 70

Baku, May 21, AZERTAC

The former Formula One legend and three-time world champion Niki Lauda has died at the age of 70, his family has said, according to The Guardian. The Austrian died overnight on Monday, eight months after receiving a lung transplant.

Lauda, who won titles in 1975, 1977 and 1984, was hugely admired, respected and liked within F1 after a remarkable career during which he won two titles for Ferrari and one for McLaren and came back from an horrific accident that left him severely burned and injured in 1976. He competed in 171 races and won 25. He also actively pursued business interests including his own airline and went on to have senior roles in F1 management, most recently as non-executive chairman at the hugely successful Mercedes since 2012, where he helped bring Lewis Hamilton to the team.