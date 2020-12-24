  • HOMEPAGE
    Nine Azerbaijani judokas to contest medals at Qatar World Masters

    24.12.2020 [15:49]

    Baku, December 24, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani judokas will test their strength at the 2021 Qatar World Masters to be held in Doha on January 11-13.

    Azerbaijan's hopes will be pinned on 6 male and 3 female judo fighters.

