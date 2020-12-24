Baku, December 24, AZERTAC Azerbaijani judokas will test their strength at the 2021 Qatar World Masters to be held in Doha on January 11-13. Azerbaijan's hopes will be pinned on 6 male and 3 female judo fighters.

Nine Azerbaijani judokas to contest medals at Qatar World Masters

