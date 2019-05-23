    • / CULTURE

    Nizami Cinema Center host presentation of “My little prince” animated film

    23.05.2019 [23:51]

    Baku, May 23, AZERTAC

    A presentation of “My little prince” animated film by Azanfilm studio has been held at the Nizami Cinema Center.

    Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attended the event.

    In his opening remarks, First Secretary of the Union of Cinematographers of Azerbaijan, Honored Art Worker Jamil Guliyev noted that the young artist Maryam Alakbarli has nearly 30 paintings dedicated to the French writer Antoine de Saint-Exupéry’s work “The little prince”, adding they were demonstrated in a number of prestigious exhibition halls. The animated film was made under the influence of these works.

    People’s writer Elchin Afandiyev highlighted Maryam Alakbarzade’s rich artistic world.

    Director of the Azanfilm studio Mansur Shafiyev briefed the participants on the film.

    Then the animated film was demonstrated.

