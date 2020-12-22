  • HOMEPAGE
    No foreigners to enter Israel after Wednesday

    22.12.2020 [17:27]

    Baku, December 22, AZERTAC

    Foreigners, including those with existing travel permits, will not be able to enter Israel beginning December 23, after the government approved a decision Monday evening made earlier by the coronavirus cabinet, according to The Jerusalem Post.

    The new rule will last for 10 days, with the option for it to be extended.

    A spokesperson for the Health Ministry said there could be some very rare exceptions to the new regulation.

    In addition, beginning on December 23 at 10 p.m., any Israeli returning to the country from abroad will be required to be isolated in a coronavirus hotel. People will isolate for between 10 and 14 days, depending on if they agree to be screened for the virus.

    Until then, returnees will still need to isolate, but they can choose to isolate at home.

    Israeli airline companies are preparing to operate a massive airlift for Israelis currently abroad and in a hurry to return to Israel, following Monday’s decision by the coronavirus cabinet to impose mandatory quarantine in hotels on all Israelis returning from abroad starting Wednesday.

