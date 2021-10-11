  • HOMEPAGE
    • / WORLD

    WORLD


    Nobel Prize in economics goes to 3 US-based economists

    11.10.2021 [19:27]

    Baku, October 11, AZERTAC

    Three US-based economists jointly won the 2021 Nobel Prize in economics for their contributions to labor economics and analysis of causal relationships, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced on Monday, according to Anadolu Agency.

    The award – the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in memory of Alfred Nobel – went to American economist David Card "for his empirical contributions to labour economics," and US economist Joshua D. Angrist and Dutch-born American economist Guido W. Imbens "for their methodological contributions to the analysis of causal relationships."

    Last year, the prize in economic sciences was jointly awarded to US economists Paul R. Milgrom and Robert B. Wilson “for improvements to auction theory and inventions of new auction formats.”

    AZERTAG.AZ :Nobel Prize in economics goes to 3 US-based economists
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    11.10.2021 [13:40]
    Pakistan's top nuclear scientist dies at age 85
    11.10.2021 [10:56]
    2 Turkish police officers killed in attack by YPG/PKK in northern Syria
    10.10.2021 [13:43]
    Light aircraft crashes in Tatarstan - emergency services source
    09.10.2021 [10:53]
    Turkey to start manufacturing 1st indigenous electric train locomotive in 2022
    Nobel Prize in economics goes to 3 US-based economists