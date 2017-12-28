Non-Aligned Movement FMs to convene in Baku

Baku, December 28, AZERTAC

Baku will host a gathering of foreign ministers of the Non-Aligned Movement in 2018, according to spokesman of Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Hikmat Hajiyev.

He said Azerbaijan will chair the movement in 2019-2022.

The Non-Aligned Movement, which includes more than 120 states, will hold its summit in Azerbaijan in 2019, Hajiyev added.