    Non-Aligned Movement FMs to convene in Baku

    28.12.2017 [13:37]

    Baku, December 28, AZERTAC

    Baku will host a gathering of foreign ministers of the Non-Aligned Movement in 2018, according to spokesman of Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Hikmat Hajiyev.

    He said Azerbaijan will chair the movement in 2019-2022.

    The Non-Aligned Movement, which includes more than 120 states, will hold its summit in Azerbaijan in 2019, Hajiyev added.

