Non-Aligned Movement Ministerial Conference reaffirms its support for territorial integrity of Azerbaijan

Baku, July 26, AZERTAC

The Ministerial Conference of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), held in Caracas, Venezuela, has reaffirmed the importance of the principle of non-use of force enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations, and encouraged the parties to continue to seek a negotiated settlement of the conflict within the territorial integrity, sovereignty and the internationally recognized borders of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

A delegation of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs also attended the event. During the meeting, along with other subjects on the agenda, issues related to preparations for the 18th Summit to be held in Baku on 21-26 October this year were also discussed.

At the end of the event, a Final Document on the international peace, security and socio-economic development issues, according to the NAM goals and principles, was adopted. The Final Document of the Ministerial Conference of the Non-Aligned Movement also includes the paragraph on supporting the position of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

By signing the document, the Ministers reaffirmed that despite the United Nations Security Council resolutions, the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan remains unresolved and continues to endanger international and regional peace and security.

All the documents adopted by the Non-Aligned Movement since 2012, reflect the unequivocal support for the sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan and call for the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict on the basis of these principles.