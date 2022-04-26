Norris hails ‘amazing’ McLaren performance after consecutive Imola podiums

Baku, April 26, AZERTAC

Lando Norris was beaming with pride after he secured his second straight podium finish at Imola with P3 and the Briton was effusive in his appreciation of the work done by McLaren, praising the squad’s “teamwork” after a difficult start to 2022, according to the official website of Formula 1.

Norris started the race in P5, but after a brilliant getaway, which he said “won us everything today”, the McLaren driver made his way up to P3. However, he was quickly overtaken by Charles Leclerc and spent most of the afternoon racing alone in P4.

But, after Leclerc hit the barrier at Variante Alta chasing Sergio Perez for P2, Norris was able to move up into P3. And the ecstatic McLaren driver admitted that the result was better than the team had expected heading into the weekend.

“Amazing race, amazing weekend to be honest,” said Norris. “To beat one Red Bull and a Ferrari is much more than were expecting. I’m happy. The team deserve it. From where we were in race one to now scoring a podium, they all deserve it, so top job to the team.