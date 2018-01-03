North Korea calls hotline to South Korea in diplomatic breakthrough

Baku, January 3, AZERTAC

North Korea and South Korea established contact for 20 minutes on a hotline that's been dormant for almost two years Wednesday, a major diplomatic breakthrough following a year of escalating hostility that could pave the way for future talks, according to CNN.

The country's leader Kim Jong Un gave the order to open the line at 3.00 p.m local time (1:30 a.m. ET), according to an announcement on state media in the hours before the call.

According to South Korea's Unification Ministry, the North Koreans made the call at exactly the time ordered, and the sides were on the phone from 3:30 p.m. local to 3:50 p.m. local time (South Korea is half an hour ahead of North Korea).

During the 20-minute conversation, the two nations "checked technical issues of the communication line,' according to a statement from South Korea's Unification Ministry.

The ministry said it was waiting for a possible second call from North Korea on the Panmunjom hotline, as there was a chance they could call again during working hours.