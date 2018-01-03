North Korea expected to reopen cross-border communications

Baku, January 3, AZERTAC

North Korea announced Wednesday that it will reopen a cross-border communication channel with South Korea, officials in Seoul said, another sign of easing animosity between the rivals after a year that saw the North conduct nuclear bomb and missile tests and both the Koreas and Washington issue threats of war.

According to CBC News, the announcement, which came on a North Korean state radio address monitored by Seoul, follows a South Korean offer on Tuesday of high-level talks with North Korea to find ways to co-operate on next month's Winter Olympics in the South. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Monday suggested that the North might send a delegation to the Pyeongchang Games.