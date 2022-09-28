  • HOMEPAGE
    • / WORLD

    WORLD


    Northeast China restaurant fire kills 17 people

    28.09.2022 [19:16]

    Baku, September 28, AZERTAC

    Seventeen people were killed and another three injured in a restaurant fire in Changchun, capital of northeast China's Jilin Province, local authorities said Wednesday, according to Xinhua.

    The local fire brigade received reports of the incident that occurred in the Changchun high-tech industrial development zone at 12:40 p.m. Wednesday. Firefighters immediately rushed to the site for rescue.

    As of 3 p.m., the on-site search and rescue work had ended.

    The injured are being treated in a local hospital and the cause of the incident is being investigated.

    The Ministry of Emergency Management said that it had dispatched a work team to the site to provide guidance for the rescue work.

    The ministry called for efforts to handle the incident in a safe and scientific manner and ascertain the causes of the fire as soon as possible.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Northeast China restaurant fire kills 17 people
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    29.09.2022 [20:01]
    Türkiye vows to protect national interests amid increasingly provocative Greek moves
    29.09.2022 [18:21]
    US, South Korea, Japan to begin trilateral anti-submarine drills this week
    29.09.2022 [17:06]
    Finnish government bars Russians from entering as tourists
    29.09.2022 [15:17]
    Death toll from boat sinking in Bangladesh rises to 69
    Northeast China restaurant fire kills 17 people