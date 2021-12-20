Norway defeat France to claim 2021 Women's Handball World Championship

Baku, December 20, AZERTAC

Norway have become the winners of the 2021 IHF Women's Handball World Championships after a pulsating 29-22 victory over France, according to the International Olympic Committee.

Tokyo 2020 bronze medallists Norway are World champions for a fourth time, defeating the reigning Olympic champions after a typically spirited come-from-behind performance.

The first half belonged to France as they defended resolutely and shot with an uncommon accuracy to lead at half time by 16-12, roared on by a strong French contingent in the Palau d'Esports in Granollers in the north of Spain, not far from the French border.

But a Norwegian blitz on either side of the break left the French reeling and Norway never let up, outscoring the French by 17-6 in a crushing second half showing.

Huge performances from the big three of Henny Reistad - who topped the match scoring with six goals - and Nora Mork and Stine Oftedal - who had five each - brought it home.

They were ably backed by a big contribution from 'keeper Silje Solberg who made 12 saves - 10 of them coming in the second half.

For France the standout players were Pauletta Foppa who gave Norway a torrid time on the line in the first half, scoring three goals and Allison Pineau had a perfect 4/4 before the goals dried up in the second half.

The day belonged to Norway however, and 2020 European champions are now equal with the Russian Handball Federation for the most World handball titles in history.

Earlier Denmark defeated hosts Spain 35-28 to claim third place.