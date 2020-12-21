  • HOMEPAGE
    • / SPORTS

    SPORTS


    Norway win European Women's Handball Championship

    21.12.2020 [16:50]

    Baku, December 21, AZERTAC

    Norway narrowly defeated defending champions France by two goals to claim the European Women's Handball Championship title for an eighth time.

    The Norwegians led the contest for the majority of the match but neither side established a clear lead and with four minutes to go the contest in Herning was poised at 20 goals apiece.

    The tournament's top scorer Nora Mørk scored the go-ahead goal with three and a half minutes to go before a further effort from Solberg-Isaksen extended Norway's lead and gave them a 22-20 win.

    France opened a two-goal advantage twice early on but four and five goal unanswered spells from Norway helped them into an interval lead at 14-10.

    Pauletta Foppa, the youngest player on the court, was the final’s top scorer, with five goals for the French, who took the lead 19-18 with seven minutes left to play.

    After Norway twice levelled they took the lead through Mørk before closing the match out, denying France the chance to become the third team to retain the title they won in 2018.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Norway win European Women's Handball Championship
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    21.12.2020 [13:14]
    Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers rank 3rd in medal table of Individual World Cup
    20.12.2020 [12:39]
    Liverpool whip Crystal Palace 7-0 in Premier League
    20.12.2020 [11:19]
    Gaziantep stun Fenerbahce 3-1 in Super Lig
    18.12.2020 [15:39]
    Azerbaijani players to compete in European Online Blitz Chess Championship
    Norway win European Women's Handball Championship